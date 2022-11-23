Echo 3 action thriller premiers on Apple TV+

Apple has released a new trailer for the launch of its new action thriller Echo 3 TV series which is available to watch from today on the Apple TV+ service. Echo 3 stars James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star, Bradley Whitford. The new series will be streaming exclusively on the Apple TV+ service and is based on the award-winning series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

“Echo 3 is an action-packed thriller set in South America that follows Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war. Echo 3 also stars Martina Gusman as Violetta, a prominent political columnist. “

Echo 3 release date

Echo 3 is now available to watch on the Apple TV+ streaming service and premiered on November 23, 2022.

“The series has both English and Spanish dialogue, “Echo 3” is set in South America and is a layered personal drama set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war. Jessica Ann Collins as Amber Chesborough, is an American scientist who is well-loved by her family. Young and brilliant Amber has disappeared somewhere near the Colombia-Venezuela border. Her brother, Bambi (played by Luke Evans), and her husband, Prince (played by Michiel Huisman) attempt to locate her. Both men have a complicated history, however, this is offset by both having considerable military experience.”

Source : Apple





