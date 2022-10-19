Geeky Gadgets

Echo 3 TV series release date confirmed by Apple

Echo 3 Apple TV Series

Apple has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming new TV series Echo 3 starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman. The storyline of the new series revolves around a brilliant scientist kidnapped in Colombia, and her brother and husband who will stop at nothing to bring her home. Check out the latest trailer for the new Apple TV+ series below.

“Echo 3 is an action-packed thriller set in South America that follows Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman).”

Echo 3 TV Series release date

Apple has confirm the Echo 3 release date is set for next month, during which the new TV series will start streaming on the Apple TV+ service from November 23, 2022 onwards.

“Two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war. Echo 3 also stars Martina Gusman as Violetta, a prominent political columnist. The series features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star, Bradley Whitford. Echo 3 is also based on the award-winning series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.”

