Liaison thriller TV series now streaming on Apple TV+

The first three episodes are now available to watch of the new contemporary thriller Liaison TV series which is now streaming on the Apple TV+ service. “Car chases. Train wrecks. Hand-to-hand combat in an elevator. No green screens required. See all the work that went into making the non-stop madness of Liaison.” Check out the new trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the thriller TV series exclusive to the Apple TV+ service.

A new episode of Liaison will be every Friday until March 31, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Liaison TV series

“Liaison” is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

“Liaison” is created and written by Virginie Brac (“Engrenages”), and is directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (“24”). The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal (“The Fall”), Jean-Benoît Gillig (“L’Emprise”), Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott (“Bridgerton”), Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.”

For more information on the new Apple original TV series jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals