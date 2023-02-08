Liaison thriller TV series teased by Apple

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming thriller TV series Liaison which will be premiering on the Apple TV+ streaming service in a few weeks time on February 24, 2023. To agents and former lovers must work together to combat international cyber attacks threatening the United Kingdom while also confronting the buried secrets of their destructive relationship. Check out the teaser trailer embedded below to learn more about the Liaison TV series starring César Award winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green .

Liaison is a new six-episode thriller, with the first episode on Friday, February 24, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Liaison TV Series Apple TV+

“Liaison” is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

“Liaison” is created and written by Virginie Brac (“Engrenages”), and is directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (“24”). The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal (“The Fall”), Jean-Benoît Gillig (“L’Emprise”), Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott (“Bridgerton”), Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.”

Source : Apple





