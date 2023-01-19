Reluctant Traveler TV series premiers on Apple TV Feb 24th

Apple has this week released a new trailer for its upcoming TV series the Reluctant Traveler which will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month and will be available to watch from February 24, 2023 onwards. The first season of the series will consist of eight episodes during which Emmy Award-winning actor Eugene Levy who normally hates travelling steps out of his comfort zone and takes us to some of the world’s most beautiful locations.

Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new Reluctant Traveler TV series premiering on Apple TV+ next month.

Travelling to different locations in each episode “Eugene Levy is taking the trip of a lifetime—whether he likes it or not.”

Reluctant Traveler

“Self-confessedly not your typical travel show host — he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy packs his suitcase with some trepidation but hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life, even if it means confronting some of his long-held fears. Join him as he buckles up for the ultimate eye-opening adventure!”

Apple TV+ today announced that “The Reluctant Traveler,” a new globe-trotting travel series hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), will premiere globally on February 24, 2023. The eight-episode series follows Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them.

Source : Apple





