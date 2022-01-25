Behind-the-scenes look at the new Uncharted film premiering February 18th

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a teaser trailer this week providing a quick behind-the-scenes look during the production of the highly anticipated Uncharted film starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. Uncharted will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide next month and will be available to watch from February 18, 2022.

Also below is embedded the official first and second trailers released by Sony providing more insight into what you can expect from the storyline and main characters played by Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland.

Uncharted movie falling out of plane sequence

“Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

Official Uncharted film trailer 1

Official Uncharted film trailer 2

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals