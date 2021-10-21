First Uncharted film trailer released starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas

Gamers looking forward to the premier the highly anticipated live-action Uncharted film starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas. Will be pleased to know that the very first Uncharted trailer has been released by Naughty Dog and Sony offering a glimpse at what you can expect from the Uncharted film which will premiere on theatre screens worldwide from February 18, 2022. To accompany the films release the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will also be available on PlayStation 5 and PC in early 2022.

First Uncharted film trailer

“Today, we’re humbled and incredibly excited to show you the world premiere of the first official trailer for the much-anticipated Uncharted movie – starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas. In a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment, PlayStation Productions, and Naughty Dog, we captured the spirit, spectacle, and heart that Uncharted is known for (some of you will recognize some of the humor, landmarks, music, and relics).”

“Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.”

For more information on the Uncharted movie jump over to the official PlayStation blog where Neil Druckmann Co-President, Naughty Dog explains more about what you can expect from the film and it storyline.

Source : Sony

