Me Time comedy stars Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming comedy film Me Time which finds Kevin Hart playing a stay-at-home dad who receive some “me time” for the first time in years and meets up with old time friend Mark Wahlberg to party. “With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me time in years by joining his hard-partying old friend on a wild birthday adventure.”

The Me Time film will be premiering on the Netflix streaming service next month and will be available to watch from August 26, 2022 onwards. The film has been directed, written and produced by John Hamburg and stars Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall and Jimmy O. Yang. Recently Hart announced a multi-film deal with Netflix which will see him create a number of movies for the streaming service.

Netflix Me Time film 2022

“When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Watch ME TIME starring, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall.”

As soon as Netflix releases more details on other films starring Kevin Hart we will keep you up to speed is always in the meantime jump over to the Netflix site to learn more about the latest film that will be premiering next month during August 2022.

Source : Netflix

