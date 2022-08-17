Sniper Rogue Mission film first 7 minutes released by Sony

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first seven minutes of the recently premiered movie Sniper Rogue Mission to celebrate its release on Blu-ray and digital streaming services. The film stars Chad Michael Collins, Ryan Robbins, Sayaka Akimoto, Brendan Sexton III, Josh Brener and Dennis Haysbert and has been directed by Oliver Thompson and produced by Bay Dariz.

“When a crooked federal agent is involved in a human sex trafficking ring, Sniper and CIA Rookie Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins) goes rogue, teaming up with his former allies Homeland Security Agent Zero (Ryan Robbins of TV’s “Riverdale”) and assassin Lady Death (Sayaka Akimoto) to uncover the corrupt agent and take down the criminal organization. Josh Brener (TV’s “Silicon Valley”) and Dennis Haysbert (TV’s “24”) co-star in this intense, gritty action thriller.”

“Sniper is a series of action and war films beginning with the 1993 film Sniper, which center upon the characters of Master Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Beckett (Tom Berenger) and Gunnery Sergeant Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins), who work as Force Reconnaissance Scout Snipers in the United States Marine Corps.”

Sniper January 29, 1993

Sniper 2 December 28, 2002

Sniper 3 September 28, 2004

Sniper: Reloaded April 26, 2011

Sniper: Legacy September 30, 2014

Sniper: Ghost Shooter August 2, 2016

Sniper: Ultimate Kill October 3, 2017

Sniper: Assassin’s End June 16, 2020

Sniper: Rogue Mission August 16, 2022

