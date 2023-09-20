AMD Kria K24 SOM and KD240 Drives Starter Kits

AMD has recently made a significant stride forward with the launch of the Kria K24 System-on-Module (SOM) and the KD240 Drives Starter Kit. These innovative products are designed to accelerate innovation at the edge for industrial and commercial applications, marking a new era in the field.

AMD Kria K24 SOM

The Kria K24 SOM is a power-efficient, small form factor device that is set to revolutionize the industry. It is designed for compute-intensive digital signal processing applications, making it a versatile tool for a variety of sectors. The K24 SOM’s high performance-per-watt and fast time to market make it a game-changer in the industry, offering a solution that is both efficient and timely.

One of the key applications of the K24 SOM is in the industrial sector, where motor efficiency is of paramount importance. The K24 SOM’s power efficiency and small form factor make it an ideal solution for this sector, offering a way to improve motor efficiency without compromising on size or power consumption.

KD240 Drives Starter Kit

In addition to the K24 SOM, AMD has also introduced the KD240 Drives Starter Kit. This kit serves as a development platform for motor control and DSP applications, offering a way to simplify DSP development and accelerate design cycles. The KD240 Drives Starter Kit supports various design tools and languages, making it a versatile tool for developers.

One of the most exciting aspects of AMD’s recent launch is the introduction of the first App Store for edge applications with the Kria K26 SOM. This App Store offers a platform for developers to share and access applications, fostering a community of innovation and collaboration.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of AMD :

The K24 SOM and KD240 Drives Starter Kit also come with an optional Motor Accessory Pack (MACCP), offering additional functionality for users. This pack further enhances the versatility of these products, making them even more appealing to developers and users alike.

One of the key strengths of the Kria SOMs is their scalability and long-term industrial lifecycles. These features make them a reliable choice for developers, offering a solution that can grow and adapt with the changing needs of the industry. In terms of availability, the K24 SOM and KD240 Drives Starter Kit are now available for purchase. Shipping details can be found on AMD’s website, offering customers a convenient way to access these innovative products.

AMD’s launch of the Kria K24 SOM and KD240 Drives Starter Kit marks a significant step forward in the field of industrial and commercial edge applications. These products offer a powerful, efficient, and versatile solution for developers, paving the way for accelerated innovation at the edge. With their high performance-per-watt, fast time to market, and support for various design tools and languages, the K24 SOM and KD240 Drives Starter Kit are set to revolutionize the industry.

Source : AMD



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals