AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) technology source code published

In a significant move towards transparency in the security industry, AMD has made the source code for its Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) technology publicly available. This technology is a key component of AMD EPYC processor-based confidential computing virtual machines (VMs), which are offered by a range of cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Compute Infrastructure (OCI).

The decision to release the source code is a clear demonstration of AMD’s commitment to innovation and modern security features. By doing so, AMD is not only bolstering its own reputation for transparency but also complementing the advanced cloud offerings of its ecosystem partners. The move allows customers to review the technology behind confidential computing VMs powered by AMD EPYC processors, providing them with a deeper understanding of the security measures in place.

AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization

Google Cloud, the first cloud service provider to support AMD’s encryption in use capability, has lauded the release as a significant milestone in their collaboration. This sentiment is echoed by Microsoft Azure, which has also applauded AMD’s decision to make portions of their security firmware available for public inspection. This aligns with Azure’s philosophy of embracing open source, further strengthening the partnership between the two tech giants.

AMD EPYC processors are renowned for their performance and security features, which are designed to protect data at rest, in motion, and in use. These processors are increasingly being used in a growing portfolio of confidential computing-enabled VMs from major cloud service providers. The release of the SEV technology source code is likely to enhance the trust and confidence of users in these services.

AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and OCI all offer various services that utilize AMD EPYC processors for confidential computing. These services are designed to offer hardware-based trusted execution environments leveraging AMD SEV-SNP. This technology hardens guest protections and helps guard against external threats and operator access, providing an additional layer of security for users.

