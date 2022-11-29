Apple releases iOS 16.2 (b) Security Response to developers (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16.2 (b) Security Response to developers and also to public beta testers, this is designed to fix a range of security issues in the current betas. This is for the current iOS 16.2 beta 3 software.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 16.2 (b) Security Response and explains more details about these new software updates.

This update does not actually contain any new security features, it is basically a test of this new type of software update that Apple will release.

In the future, we will have a normal software update that contains all the features and then a separate security update that just has security fixes. This will allow Apple to release security updates quickly without having to release a full software update.

Apple is expected to release a new beta of iOS 16.2 this week, it may land later today or sometime tomorrow.

The final version of Apple’s iOS 16.2 software update is expected to land in December, rumors have suggested that it will be released around the middle of December.

Apple will also release a range of other software updates, this will include iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS 13.1 Ventura. As soon as we get some details on exactly when these updates will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





