Even more iOS 16.2 features revealed

Apple released their iOS 16.2 beta 3 around two weeks ago, there was no new beta last week due to Thanksgiving. We are expecting the fourth beta of iOS 16.2 to be released this week.

Now we have a new video from Zollotech that gives us a look at even more features that are coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.2 software update.

As we can see from the video there are lots of changes and also new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.2 software update.

Some of the new features coming to the iPhone with this release include the new Freeform app which is a cross-collaboration app for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You will be able to collaborate on a range of things like drawing, sketching, notes, and more.

This update is expected to be released in December and rumors suggest that it will be released around the middle of December. Apple will also release a range of other updates at the same time, this will include iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS 13.1 Ventura.

We are expecting a range of new betas from Apple this week and also some new public betas, these should land either tomorrow or Wednesday.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals