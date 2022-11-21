More iOS 16.2 beta 3 details revealed (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 3 to developers and they also released iOS 16.2 public beta 3 to public beta testers.

We have already seen a couple of videos on the latest beta of iOS 16.2 and now we have another one. The video below from Zollotech gives us another look at some new features that are coming to the iPhone in this update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update. This will include Apple’s new Freeform app which is a cross-collaboration app for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You will be able to collaborate in a range of things like drawing, sketching, notes, and more.

There are also some updates to the always one display and a range of other minor new features. We are expecting a new beta of iOS 16.2 this week, probably sometime tomorrow, the final version of the software will be released in December.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.2 around the middle of December, we should also get iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.2, and macOS 13.1 Ventura at the same time.

The new iOS 16.3 beta 3 and iOS 16.2 public beta 3 are now available for developers and public beta testers to test out.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





