Apple releases iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 3

Apple has released iOS 16.2 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.2 beta 3 for the iPad to developers. The software comes a week after the previous beta was released.

So far the software has been made available to developers, we are also expecting apple to release public betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 this week.

The new iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 software updates will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. This will include the new Freeform app, which is a cross-platform collaboration app.

The Freeform app is designed to let you collaborate on a range of things like drawing, sketching, adding notes and more, it will work with the Mac, the iPhone and the iPad.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 in December, the software is rumored to land around the middle of December.

We can also expect to see watchOS 9.2 and macOS 13.1 Ventura at the same time. As soon as we get some details on the exact release dates of these software updates, we will let you know.

The new iOS 16.2 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.3 beta 3 are now available for developers, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

