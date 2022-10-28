iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 public beta 1 released

Apple has released some new public betas for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 16.2 public beta 1 and iPadOS 16.2 public beta 1.

We also had some new developer betas earlier this week as well as a range of major updates for the iPad, Mac and also some minor updates for the iPhone and Apple Watch

There are some new features included in these updates for both the iPhone and iPad, this includes the new Freeform app which is designed for cross-platform collaboration.

The free-form app can be used for sketching, adding notes, drawing, and more and it works with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

This update also brings external display support for Stage Manager on the M1 and M2 iPad models, plus there is also a new Home App architecture.

The iOS 16.2 public beta 1 and iPadOS 16.2 public beta 1 are now available to test out, you will need to sign up for Apple’s public beta program, you can find out more details about this at the link below.

As yet there are no details on when we will get to see the final versions of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, as these are the first betas it will be a while before the final version is released. We are expecting these updates to land either around the end of November or early December.

Source Apple

Image Credit: James Yarema



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals