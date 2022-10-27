Another look at iOS 16.2 beta 1 (Video)

Apple recently released ios 16.2 beta 1 to developers, they also released a range of other betas including iPadOS 16.2 beta 1, watchOS 9.2 beta 1, and macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 1.

All of these new betas have so far been released to developers, we are also expecting to see new public betas as well. The release of these new betas comes just a day after the release of a range of major updates.

Yesterday we saw a video of the new iOS 16.2 beta 1 and now we have another one, this one is from Zollotech and we get to find out more details about this new software update.

As we can see from the video this software update will bring some new features to the iPhone, this new beta comes with a modem update which is designed to improve call quality and connectivity.

As this is only the first beta in the series it will be some time before the final version of the software is released. we can expect a range of further betas before the final version lands. We are expecting Apple to release iOS 16.2 either sometime in November or early December. As soon as we get some details on the release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



