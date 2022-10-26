What’s new in iOS 16.2 Beta 1 (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16.2 Beta 1 for the iPhone, along with iPadOS 16.2 beta 1 for the iPad, plus macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 1 for the Mac and watchOS 9.2 beta 1 for the Apple Watch.

All of these new betas come a day after the release of iPadOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, macOS Ventura, and iOS 16.1.

Now we get to find out what changes and new features Apple will bring to the iPhone in their iOS 16.2 software update. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new iOS 16.2 Beta 1 software.

The new iOS 16.2 Beta is now available for developers to try out, we are also expecting a public beta of the software sometime soon as well.

As this is only the first beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of iOS 16.2 is released, we are expecting it to land sometime in either November or maybe in early December. as soon as we get some information on a release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



