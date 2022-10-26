Apple releases watchOS 9.2 beta 1 to developers

Apple has released watchOS 9.2 beta 1 to developers, we are also expecting a new public beta of the software soon as well.

The new beta comes just a day after Apple released its watchOS 9.1 software update. They also release a number of other betas, these included iPadOS 16.2 beta 1 and iOS 16.2 beta 1, plus Apple also released macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 1.

The recently released watchOS 9.1 software update brought some new features to the Apple Watch, this included an extended battery life when hiking, running, walking outdoors, and more. You can now also download Music to the Apple Watch when the device is off the charger.

The new watchOS 9.2 beta 1 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. We are expecting Apple to release its first public beta of this software soon, possibly this week.

As this is only the first beta in the series, it will be a while before the final version of watchOS 9.2 is released to everyone, the update should land in either November or early October. As soon as we get more details on exactly when the watchOS 9.2 update will be released, we will let you know.

Source Apple



