iOS 16.4 beta Security Response released (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 16.4 beta 2 software for the iPhone, and now they have released iOS 16.4a Security Response for the beta.

With the recent introduction of these Security Responses, Apple changed the way security updates are released to the iPhone, previously they would come as part of the main software update.

Now the Security Responses are released as a separate update, this means that the security updates can be released much quicker, as they only include security fixes and no new software.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the iOS 16.4 beta Security Response for the iPhone, let’s find out more details about the update.

As we can see from the video, this update will fix some security issues in Apple’s software, we will get more details on exactly what security issues have been fixed when the update is released to everyone, currently, it has only been released to developers.

The new iOS 16.4 software will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, this will include a new range of emojis for Unicode 15, these include a pink heart, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, and more.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 16.4 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.4 beta 3 next week, the final version of the software should arrive around the end of March.

