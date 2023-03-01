Apple releases iOS 16.4 beta 2

Apple has released iOS 16.4 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.4 beta 2 for the iPad, the software comes a week after the first beta.

So far the new betas of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 have been released to developers, we are also expecting them to be made available to public beta testers soon as well.

The new iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 software updates bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes a new range of emojis for Unicode 15, these include a pink heart, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, and many more.

There are also changes to the way that betas will work on the iPhone and iPad in the future, in order to install the beta it will have tobe linked to your Apple ID and Apple developer account. What this means is that only people who are either registered developers or members of Apple’s Public Beta Testing Program will be able to install the beta.

The new iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 beta 2 are now available for developers to test out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

As yet there are no details of when the final versions of iOS 16.4 and iPad 16.4 will be released, we are expecting the software to land sometime around the end of March. As soon as we get some more information on the release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple

