Apple releases iOS 16.4 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.4 beta 1

Apple has released iOS 16.4 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.4 beta 1 for the iPad, these new betas land almost three weeks after the release of the iOS 16.3 update.

We normally get new betas shortly after the release of a software update, these ones were delayed as Apple was working on iOS 16.3.1 which was released earlier this week. This update fixed a range of bugs in iOS and also included some important security updates.

These new betas for the iPhone and iPad come with a range of bug fixes, performance improvements, and also security updates. We are also expecting them to have some new features for the iPhone and iPad.

The new iOS 16.4 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.4 beta 1 software updates are now available to download. You can install them on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install.

As this is the first beta in the series it will be a little while before the final version of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 are released. We are expecting this to happen sometime in March, probably around the end of the month. As soon as we get some details on exactly when iPadOS 16.4 and iOS 16.4 are coming, we will let you know.

Source Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals