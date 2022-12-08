Apple adding end-to-end encryption for iCloud Notes, Photos and more

Apple has announced that it is adding end-to-end encryption to iCloud and many of its iCloud apps, this includes iCloud Photos, Notes, backups, and much more. They also announced Advanced Data Protection for iCloud and more

This new feature will be released in the iOS 16.2 software update which is expected next week, Apple recently released the Release Candidate version of this software.

Apple today introduced three advanced security features focused on protecting against threats to user data in the cloud, representing the next step in its ongoing effort to provide users with even stronger ways to protect their data. With iMessage Contact Key Verification, users can verify they are communicating only with whom they intend. With Security Keys for Apple ID, users have the choice to require a physical security key to sign in to their Apple ID account. And with Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, which uses end-to-end encryption to provide Apple’s highest level of cloud data security, users have the choice to further protect important iCloud data, including iCloud Backup, Photos, Notes, and more.

As threats to user data become increasingly sophisticated and complex, these new features join a suite of other protections that make Apple products the most secure on the market: from the security built directly into our custom chips with best-in-class device encryption and data protections, to features like Lockdown Mode, which offers an extreme, optional level of security for users such as journalists, human rights activists, and diplomats. Apple is committed to strengthening both device and cloud security, and to adding new protections over time.

You can find out more details about Apple’s new end-to-end encryption for iCloud over at their website at the link below.

Source Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals