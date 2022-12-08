iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Release Candidate seeded to developers

Apple has released iOS 16.2 Release Candidate for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.2 Release Candidate for the iPad. The software has been made available to developers and we are also expecting it to be released to public beta testers as well.

These are basically the final betas of Apple’s iOS 16.2 that have been released to developers, the next release should be the final version of the software for everyone.

The new iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.3 software update brings some new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes Apple’s new end-to-end encryption for iCloud and Advanced Data protection for iCloud.

It also includes their new Freeform app which is designed to be a cross-collaboration app that can be used on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple’s lineup of Macs. The app can be used for drawing, sketching, taking notes, and much more.

Assuming that there are no issues in the Release Candidate of this software then this is the version that will be released to everyone.

We are expecting this to happen next week, this would tie in with rumors that Apple is planning to release the software around the middle of December. We will also see some other updates at the same time, including watchOS 9.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1.

Source Apple





