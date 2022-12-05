Another look at iOS 16.2 beta 4 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 4 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16.2 beta 4, watchOS 9.2 beta 4, and macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 4.

We previously looked at the new iOS 16.2 beta 4 software and its range of features and now we have another video about the software from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update.

This will include Apple’s new Freeform app which is designed to be a cross-collaboration app that can be used on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple’s lineup of Macs. The app can be used for drawing, sketching, taking notes, and much more.

This update will also come with some other minor new features as we have seen it the video, plus a range of bug fixes and also performance improvements.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.2 Release Candidate this week, which means that we could see the final version of iOS 16.2 released sometime next week.

Previous rumors have suggested that Apple is targeting the middle of December for the release of iOS 16.2, we are also expecting iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 at the same time. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





