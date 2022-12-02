What’s new in iOS 16.2 beta 4 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.2 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.2 beta 4 for the iPad, these new updates come two weeks after the previous betas.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 16.2 beta 4 software and its range of features, let’s find out more details about this new beta.

As we can see from the video this new beta comes with some new features, it also includes a modem update that is designed to improve connectivity and call quality.

There are some minor changes to the animations on Notifications and more. This release also includes the new Freeform app which is designed to be a cross-platform collaboration app for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The app can be used for drawing sketching, notes, and more.

As this is the fourth beta in the series we should be pretty close to seeing the Release Candidate, this is expected to land next week.

Rumors have suggested that Apple is planning to release iOS 16.2 around the middle of December, so that would mean sometime around the 13th or 14th of December. Apple will also release a number of other updates at the same time. This will include iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, as soon as we get some details on the exact release dates, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





