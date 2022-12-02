Apple releases iOS 16.2 beta 4 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 4

Apple has released iOS 16.2 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.2 beta 4 for the iPad, these new betas come two weeks after the previous release.

The new iOS 16.2 beta 4 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 4 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. So far they have been released for developers, we are also expecting them to be released to public beta testers as well.

These software updates will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, they will also include various bug fixes and performance improvements.

This will include Apple’s new Freeform app, which is a cross-platform collaboration app for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The app can be used for drawing sketching, notes, and more.

As this is the fourth beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, we are expecting at least one more beta before the final versions of the software are released. That should land next week and then we may get the final release the week after.

This would tie in with recent rumors which have suggested that Apple will release iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 around the middle of December. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: James Yarema





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals