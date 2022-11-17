Apple releases iOS 16.2 Public Beta 3

Apple has released iOS 16.2 Public Beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.2 Public Beta 3 for the iPad, the software comes a day after the release of the developer betas.

The new public beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 comes a week after the previous release and they bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

One of the new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with these updates is the new Freeform app. This is designed to be a multi-platform collaboration app that can be used for drawing, sketching, making notes, and more. The app will work with Apple’s range of Macs, the iPhone, and the iPad.

This update will also bring external display support to Stage Manager multitasking for the iPad, this feature will be available on iPads powered by the M1 and M2 processors,

You can find out more details about the new iOS 16.2 public beta 3 and iPadOS 16.3 public beta 3 over at Apple’s website at the link below.

We are expecting the iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 software updates to be released in December. We should also get maco 13.1 Ventura and watchOS 9.2 at the same time. Apple is rumored to be launching all of these software updates around the middle of December. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple, MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals