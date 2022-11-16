What’s new in iOS 16.2 beta 3 (Video)

Apple has released some new beta for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 16.2 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 3, both betas will bring some new features to each device.

Now we have a new video from Zollotech that gives us a look at what is new on the iPhone in the new iOS 16.2 beta.

As we can see from the video there is a range of new features that are coming to the iPhone with this software update. This update includes a modem update that is designed to improve call quality and connectivity.

The update also includes some updates to the always-on display and the way it can be customized, the new Emergency SOS via satellite feature is also enabled on the iPhone 14 models, that feature launched yesterday.

Apple’s iOS 16.2 also comes with their new Freeform app which is a cross-collaboration app for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You will be able to collaborate in a range of things like drawing, sketching, notes, and more.

The new iOS 16.2 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 3 are now available for developers to try out, we are also expecting some new public betas this week as well.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 in December, the updates should land around the middle of December. We can also expect watchOS 9.2 and macOS 13.1 Ventura at the same time. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

