Android Zero Trust security helps protect your business

In the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity, Android Enterprise is leading the charge with its Android Zero Trust security. This innovative approach uses over 100 unique signals across 30 APIs on Android devices to safeguard data and devices, providing a robust shield against potential threats.

The Zero Trust security model is not just about device protection; it’s about creating a comprehensive security ecosystem. It requires verification of the device, user, and network for access to corporate resources, providing only the minimum access necessary. This stringent approach ensures that every access request is thoroughly vetted, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

The adoption of Zero Trust security is not limited to large enterprises. Small businesses and government organizations are also embracing this model, with a staggering 94% of organizations currently implementing it. This widespread adoption is a testament to the effectiveness and reliability of Zero Trust security.

In the United States, the importance of Zero Trust security has been recognized at the highest levels of government. Executive Order 14028 mandates government agencies and their suppliers to establish a Zero Trust architecture, further underscoring its significance in today’s digital landscape.

Android Zero Trust security

Android Enterprise is at the forefront of this shift, enabling organizations to extend Zero Trust architecture to their mobile devices. This approach analyzes device signals to understand a device’s security posture and the context of the access request, providing a comprehensive view of the security landscape.

Android provides over 100 unique device trust signals across 30 APIs, allowing businesses to establish trust and ensure the integrity of their devices. These signals can range from something as simple as a device PIN code, as demonstrated in a partnership with Okta, to more complex indicators.

In a bid to streamline this process, Android is updating the Android Management API. This update will allow businesses to give their security providers direct access to trust signals from a single place and across different management modes, making it easier to manage and monitor device security.

Android’s investments in Zero Trust security complement other methods that secure device and enterprise data. This multi-faceted approach ensures that businesses have a comprehensive security strategy that can adapt to evolving threats.

For enterprise identity providers interested in the early access program for Zero Trust, Google is extending an invitation to get in touch. This is an opportunity to be at the forefront of cybersecurity, shaping the future of enterprise security.

In conclusion, Android’s Zero Trust security model is a game-changer in the world of cybersecurity, providing businesses with the tools they need to protect their data and devices. With its widespread adoption and continued investment, Zero Trust security is set to become the new standard in enterprise security.

Source: Google Blog



