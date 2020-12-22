AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT performance vs RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT graphics cards

Digital Foundry has published a new video this month reviewing the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT against other graphics cards such as the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT. Offering a great way to see the best way to invest your hard earned cash in the latest GPUs.

“AMD’s fully armed and operational version of the BIIIG NAVIII processor has arrived in the form of the RX 6900 XT. Can it match – or even exceed – the performance of the RTX 3090? Just how much faster is it than the 6800 XT? And is the RTX 3080 just a better package overall? We had a ton of questions and here are our answers. “

Source : Digital Foundry

