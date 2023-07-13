AMD FidelityFX SDK 1.0 now available to download

Game developers may be interested to know about the release of the AMD FidelityFX Software Development Kit (SDK) 1.0. The Software Development Kit has been designed to simplify the integration of AMD FidelityFX technologies into games, eliminating the need for complex porting procedures. In essence, the AMD FidelityFX SDK serves as a graphics middleware, bridging the gap between game developers and the advanced features of AMD FidelityFX technologies.

Over the past few years, AMD FidelityFX technologies have gained significant traction in the gaming industry. It’s open-source technology is now incorporated into over 250 games, produced by some of the most prominent names in the gaming world.

As the use of AMD FidelityFX technologies expanded, the company identified several areas for improvement to enhance the experience for developers integrating these technologies into their games. The AMD FidelityFX SDK is the culmination of these efforts, designed to bring simplicity, structure, and consistency to all AMD FidelityFX technologies.

Key Features of the AMD FidelityFX SDK

The AMD FidelityFX SDK boasts several noteworthy features:

User-friendly standard and style: The SDK provides a consistent standard and style that is much more user-friendly, allowing developers to focus on core algorithm details rather than boilerplate setup code. Robust and ready graphical framework: The SDK features a re-architected graphical framework that is not only more robust and ready but is also API agnostic. This allows AMD to develop effects across intended targets simultaneously. This feature also serves as a great guide for developers looking to create a custom backend implementation for their multi-platform engines. Extensive documentation: The SDK comes with comprehensive documentation, providing developers with all the information they need to integrate the AMD FidelityFX technologies into their games. Pre-built solutions for all effects: The SDK takes a lot of the guesswork out of implementation steps by offering complete pre-built solutions for all of its effects. Most of these can be supported in under 20 lines of code.

Despite these enhancements, developers who prefer manually integrating the code themselves still have the freedom to do so. AMD has simply moved things into a more coherent structure on disk and cleaned up the code to make it more consistent in style.

The AMD FidelityFX SDK 1.0 is a significant step forward for game developers looking to incorporate AMD FidelityFX technologies into their games. By offering a more user-friendly and robust solution, AMD is making it easier for developers to leverage its advanced technologies, ultimately leading to better gaming experiences for end-users. With the AMD FidelityFX SDK, the future of game development looks brighter than ever.

Source : AMD



