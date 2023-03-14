AMD 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors arrive on embedded systems

AMD has this week announced it is bringing its 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors to embedded systems. The EPYC Embedded processors powered by “Zen 4” architecture provide technology and features for embedded networking, security/firewall and storage systems in cloud and enterprise computing as well as industrial edge servers for the factory floor says AMD. AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 offers the world-class performance and efficiency, enhanced data security features and unmatched core scalability of the EPYC 9004 Series server processor, while providing unique, embedded-specific benefits to help improve reliability and system longevity including:

– Non-Transparent Bridging (NTB): Helps enhance system reliability by enabling data exchange between two redundant CPUs.

– Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM1): NVDIMM is a hybrid memory consisting of volatile DRAMs and non-volatile Flash memory that helps retain data after a system power failure or reset by saving DRAM contents to Flash.

– Dual Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI): Enables two off-chip ROMs to be supported for secure boot.

– Availability: Up to 7-year planned availability to address embedded requirements for long life and support.

AMD EPYC processors

“Built on the “Zen 4″ 5 nm core, the processors combine speed and performance while helping reduce both overall system energy costs and TCO. The series is comprised of 10 processor models with performance options ranging from 16 to 96 cores, and a thermal design power (TDP) profile ranging from 200 W to 400 W. The performance and power scalability afforded with AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 Series processors make them an ideal fit for embedded system OEMs expanding their product portfolios across a range of performance and pricing options. The AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 Series processors also include enhanced security features to help minimize threats and maintain a secure compute environment from power-on to run time, making them well suited for applications with enterprise-class performance and security needs.”

“Supporting enterprise-grade reliability, AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 Series processors are targeted for heavy workload, ‘always-on’ embedded systems requiring exceptional compute performance and I/O agility in a power-optimized profile,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Embedded Solutions Group, AMD. “With the launch of the EPYC Embedded 9004 Series processors, we’re bringing the power of data center-level computing to embedded networking, security, storage and industrial applications.”

“Siemens selected the AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 Series devices for our new high-performance, data center-class server because the processors reliably deliver performance and power efficiency while being able to operate seamlessly in extreme temperatures, as well as in settings with vibration or electromagnetic interference,” said Thibault de Assi, head of business line industrial computing, Siemens. “With AMD leadership in the data center, we have been able to leverage its exceptional expertise for our industrial-grade products, where performance and efficiency are paramount. The new processors will open new opportunities for the industrial market”

Source : AMD





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals