AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 series mobile processors now available



This week AMD has announced and unveiled its new Ryzen PRO 4000 Series mobile processors, the world’s first x86 7 nm commercial notebook processors. The new range is now available globally and delivers the most causing threads in any ultra-thin business notebook currently available. The new processors are fully optimised for remote work capabilities and designed to take your business computing to the next level, says AMD.

“Robust enterprise designs from HP and Lenovo powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors are expected to be available worldwide starting in the first half of 2020, with anywhere-anytime productivity, multiple layers of security features, seamless manageability and reliable longevity.”

AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors

Achieving major advances in performance and capability over previous generations, AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors are designed to deliver category-defining ultrathin computing experiences and security. Incredible performance built for anywhere-anytime flexibility :

– AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U is the fastest business processor for ultra-thin business notebooks, with up to 8 cores and 16 threads and up to 33% better multi-threaded performance compared to the competition.

– AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U delivers a responsive and power efficient solution, with up to 37% better overall performance in Microsoft Office applications over the previous generation

Improved power efficiency: Built with untethered productivity in mind, along with the advanced 7

nm process and “Zen 2” core architecture,

– AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U delivers up to 2X performance per watt over the previous generation.

– AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U is designed to deliver up to 20+ hours of battery life on a premium platform.

Powerful AMD PRO Technologies: AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors help protect data, simplify management and provide long-term reliability with PRO-exclusive features, including:

– AMD PRO security: Multi-layered approach embedding defenses at every level, from silicon through operating system and system level security features. AMD Memory Guard, exclusive to AMD Ryzen PRO processors, helps enable data and identity protection.

– AMD PRO manageability: Enabling a full manageability feature set for simplified deployment, imaging and management that is compatible with modern IT infrastructures. AMD Ryzen PRO processors offer full support for Microsoft Endpoint Manager to deliver a flexible and integrated cloud management solution.

– AMD PRO business ready: Enterprise-grade computing solution designed for quality and reliability, in addition to platform longevity. AMD Ryzen PRO processors feature 18-months of planned software stability and 24-months of planned availability.

“”With the launch of AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors, AMD once again defines the new standard for PC experiences – from high-end desktop computing to ultrathin and gaming notebooks, and now the modern business notebook,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD. “Built on the ground-breaking “Zen 2″ architecture and 7 nm process technology, the AMD Ryzen for Business portfolio delivers advanced performance, reliable security features, impressive battery life and advanced manageability to significantly elevate the capabilities of the ultrathin notebook in any work environment.””

Source : TPU

