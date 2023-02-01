Age of Empires II Definitive Edition launches on Xbox

If you have not yet enjoyed the real-time strategy game Age of Empires II first released back in 1999, console gamers will be pleased to know that the Age of Empires II Definitive Edition is now available to play on Xbox with Xbox Game Pass. Focusing on town building, resource gathering and army building the game includes nearly 40 updates, 3 DLC additions, 83 maps, 42 multiplayer civilizations, 34 single-player campaigns, 10 multiplayer modes, and 7 co-op campaigns and the wealth of update since its first launch.

Together with enhancement specifically created for gameplay on consoles such as the implementation of a new UI/UX which is optimized for controller input, new gameplay innovations to elevate the Age of Empires experience for both new and experienced players and more.

Age of Empires II Xbox

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, one of the most beloved strategy games ever made, is coming for the first time on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass, featuring brand new mechanics optimized for controllers for both new and seasoned players alike. Enjoy 35 civilizations, 200+ hours of historical campaign gameplay, and 1,000 years of human history from the comfort of your living room. “

New tutorial and learning resources developed specifically for intuitive controller gameplay. All players will receive instruction on how to easily use a controller to build your empire. We’ll supplement the in-game features with a “Learn to Play” guide on ageofempires.com specifically for this edition. We’ve also included story difficulty campaign missions, allowing you to focus on the historical moments and building your skills as you work towards a harder difficulty.

Source : AOE





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals