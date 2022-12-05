Game Awards Nominees available to play with Xbox Game Pass

Xbox gamers wishing to enjoy a few new games, might be interested to know that the nominees from The Games Awards are now available to play via both Xbox and PC Games Pass. 16 of this year’s Game Awards nominees can be played right now with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Dune: Spice Wars, No Man’s Sky, Return to Monkey Island, and more are available now. Starfield, nominated for Most Anticipated Game, will arrive next year.

Game Awards Nominees

“Good news! It’s Game Awards season. Even better news! Game Pass members can play 16 of the nominees right now, with a 17th — Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield — still to come next year. Taking place on Thursday, December 8, the Game Awards celebrate the very best of gaming in the last year, and there have been some incredible nominees included as part of Xbox and PC in 2022.

From beautiful experiments in interactive storytelling, to soundtracks perfect for emptying the ranks of Hell, and much, much more, make sure to check out our list of every single Game Awards nominee included in Xbox Game Pass.”

Xbox Game Pass

A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay

For more details on all the games for little jump over to the official Xbox news site by following the link below.

Source : Major Nelson





