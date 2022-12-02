Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 PS5 vs Xbox performance review

If you are interested in learning more about what you can expect from the performance and technical aspects of the latest Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 game when played on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. You’ll be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time creating a new PS5 vs Xbox tech review which they have published to YouTube for your viewing pleasure.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 officially launched on the PlayStation, PC and Xbox platforms last month and offers a first person shooter with Battle Royale mode. New movement mechanics in Warzone 2.0 include mantling, diving to prone, and swimming. The game is set in a desert-themed map titled Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2.0 PS5 vs Xbox

“The new Warzone has arrived, and we’re looking at native apps for the latest generation of consoles. The whole DF team combined to get simultaneous crossplay captures of every console, allowing us to present dynamic in-the-moment comparisons. We’re looking at the current-gen machines in this first video, but we’ll be returning to Warzone 2.0 to present all of our last-gen findings soon.”

Source : Digital Foundry





