PS5 vs Xbox X next gen Assassin’s Creed patch performance

If you would like to learn more about the latest next-generation patch rolled out to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games consoles. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created a new PS5 vs Xbox NexGen performance patch analysis video providing details on what you can expect when playing both Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

“Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey have both had ‘next-gen’ patches on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, unlocking the door to 60fps gameplay on these machines. A doubling of frame-rate from the original console releases requires significantly more horsepower, so how do the PS5 and Xbox Series machines hold up?

Oliver Mackenzie investigates. Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey feature stunning open worlds based on Egyptian and Greek history, with a fanatical attention to detail – and now it’s possible to experience those worlds on console at 60fps, double the frame-rate of the initial releases. Harnessing the power of the new machines for smoother gameplay definitely sounds appealing, but with the massive scale and complexity of these titles, is a stable 60fps really achievable?”

PS5 vs Xbox

“The move from 30 to 60fps is the headline feature here, and it is delivered with surprising reliability. In most circumstances, Series S, X and PS5 all hug that 60fps line perfectly, without any dips or deviations. There are some exceptions though, and curiously most of them apply to all current-gen machines, from the powerful PS5 and Series X to the more constrained Series S.”

Source : Eurogamer : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals