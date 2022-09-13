Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 Xbox Series S 60fps performance tested

Last week the developer and team at CD Projekt Red rolled out a new update to its science fiction role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 in the form of Patch 1.6. Wasting no time the team over at Digital Foundry has been testing the latest and created a great video providing a glimpse at the performance you can expect on the Xbox Series S at 60 frames per second.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Patch 1.6 is now available across all platforms and brings with it various gameplay fixes and improvements, free DLCs, as well as content inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners the new anime series that premieres on Netflix today.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 performance

“Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.6 ‘Edgerunner’ update landed this week, adding a bunch of content changes and a couple of interesting features that caught our eye.

For starters, Xbox Series S received a 60fps performance mode to bring it into line with Series X and PlayStation 5 (albeit at a lower resolution, of course) while the higher-power consoles benefit from input lag optimisations in the previously sluggish ray tracing modes.

So how closely does Series S stick to 60fps and what’s the cost in resolution terms? And just how much more responsive is the RT mode now? Tom has this report.”

Source : Digital Foundry

