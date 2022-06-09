Netflix Cyberpunk Edgerunners aime unveiled

Netflix has released its first trailer for its upcoming new aime TV series Cyberpunk Edgerunners. Created in conjunction with CD PROJEKT RED and Studio Trigger tells a new stand-alone story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City. A technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

Netflix Cyberpunk Edgerunners

“CD PROJEKT RED, the company behind the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, is producing the series with Rafał Jaki (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher: Ronin) as Showrunner and Executive Producer, with Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder serving as producers. The team at CD PROJEKT RED has been working on this new series since 2018.”

“Acclaimed Japan-based animation company, Studio Trigger, will serve as the animation studio on the series and bring the world of Cyberpunk to life with their signature, vibrant style. Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct the series along with creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), character designer and animation director Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal), and the adapted screenplay by Yoshiki Usa (GRIDMAN UNIVERSE series, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions ‘The Elder’). The original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series).”

As soon as more information on a release date or new trailers are published for the new upcoming Netflix Cyberpunk Edgerunners aime series we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Netflix

