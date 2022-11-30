Evil West PS5 vs Xbox tech and performance analysis

If you are interested in learning more about the recently launched Evil West game and the performance you can expect on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. You will be pleased to know that the team over Digital Foundry have wasted no time creating a performance and tech review video comparing the PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S.

Evil West is a third-person shooter video game developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Focus Entertainment that officially launched earlier this month on November 22, offering both single player and multiplayer modes. Take on the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire hunter, who is equipped with powerful firearms including a six-shot pistol, a rifle and a flamethrower, and melee weapons including a gauntlet that can accumulate electrical energy and an axe.

PS5 vs Xbox

“Jesse Rentier, one of the last agents of a clandestine vampire-hunting organization, must protect the American frontier from supernatural monstrosities.”

“Flying Wild Hog is back with a new Unreal Engine 4-based third-person shooter that has much to commend it – excellent levels and variety, impressive blasting and much more… but what’s the score with a 4K30 quality mode and a 1080p60 performance mode on the high-end consoles? And where does this leave Xbox Series S?”

Source : Digital Foundry





