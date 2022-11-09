God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 performance

If you are interested in learning more about the performance, you can expect playing the latest God of War Ragnarok game on your PlayStation 5. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry. I’ve wasted no time putting the new game through its paces in a 30 minute take review that compares the 2018 God of War game and the improvements that have been made in this latest release.

God of War Ragnarök officially launches today and is available to play on both the latest generation PlayStation 5 and older, PlayStation 4 consoles offering a single player, hack and slash, action adventure game. Developed by Santa Monica Studios and published by Sony Interactive the Time is the ninth chronological entry into the franchise and is a direct sequel to the 2018 God of War game.

“Taking place three years following the events of the previous game, Fimbulwinter, a great winter that spans three summers, is drawing to a close which will begin the prophesied Ragnarök. Kratos and his teenage son Atreus begin to traverse the nine realms to seek out a means to prevent Ragnarök while attempting to uncover answers behind Atreus’ identity as Loki.”

God of War Ragnarok PS5 performance

“Their journey will lead them to Týr, the Norse God of War who was previously believed dead. Their conflict will lie with Thor, the Norse God of Thunder who seeks revenge following the deaths of his half-brother Baldur and two sons Modi and Magni; Odin, Thor’s father and King of the Norse Gods; and ally-turned-enemy Freya, who seeks revenge following the death of her son Baldur.”

“Ragnarök is set in the world of Norse mythology but expands upon the previous game’s narrative, with an even greater focus on exploration and open-world gameplay. While God of War (2018) allowed the player to access six of the nine realms of Norse mythology, Ragnarök’s expanded focus sees the player exploring each of the nine realms, including the new additions of Svartalfheim, the industrial abode of the Dwarves; Vanaheim, the lush home of the Vanir gods; and Asgard, the golden land of the Æsir gods.”

Source : Digital Foundry



