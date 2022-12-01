Sony has today revealed the new games that will be available to enjoy via the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2022. Taking the form of Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant. If you are waiting for the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game lineup to be announced for December you’ll be pleased to know that Sony has said that this will happen very shortly sometime during December.

The Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition is available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games consoles and offers a third-person platform fighter that “adds a whole new dimension to the genre” say its creators. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available to play on the PS4 and Biomutant is available to play on both old and new generation PlayStation consoles. Don’t forget if you haven’t already download Novembers monthly games before they disappear. PlayStation Plus subscribers have until Monday December 5th to add Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, Heavenly Bodies to their games library before they are removed.

PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022

“Today we’re happy to reveal the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December. Battle other gods in mythical brawls in Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, which launches directly into PlayStation Plus. Take on galaxy-saving quests and make tough decisions in Mass Effect Legendary Edition and venture through a post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable in Biomutant. These titles will be available for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members to add to their game library from Tuesday December 6 until Monday January 2. “

“The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for December will be announced later this month. This month, PlayStation Plus members can earn additional points for playing through our PlayStation Stars loyalty program. Simply redeem, download and play titles from the December Monthly Games line up, and get 50 points.”

Source : Sony





