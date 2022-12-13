Riot Games come to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox and PC gamers might be interested to know that the Riot Games library of games is now available on the Microsoft PC & Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Providing an easy way to access a wide variety of different games including Valorant, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and more. Microsoft and Riot Games are also offering limited-time bonuses for players who link their accounts before January 1, 2023.

“Calling all top fraggers, ARAM mains, master tacticians, and meta breakers! Riot’s biggest PC and mobile games are now available to Game Pass members, along with a Malphite-sized heap of additional unlocked benefits and rewards. Connecting your accounts is easy. Installing and playing a Riot game through the Xbox app on PC will automatically prompt you to link your Xbox and Riot Account or create a Riot Account if you don’t have one yet. Once your accounts are linked, your benefits will be unlocked, and you’re ready to play!”

Xbox Game Pass

“2022 has been an incredible year for PC gaming. We have been so fortunate to have partners bringing amazing games to PC Game Pass like A Plague Tale: Requiem (on day one!), Persona 5 Royal, and rolling out the full game release of Grounded. All these games and hundreds more are in the Xbox app on PC, and I’m excited to share our final update for the Xbox app on PC as the year comes to a close.”

“Riot Games are now available for all Xbox Game Pass members. You can find Valorant, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra in the Xbox app on PC. To get started, pick which game to download and play, then follow the prompts to link your Game Pass and Riot accounts. We’re excited members can start playing Riot games with your Game Pass benefits on PC!”

Source : Microsoft





