Xbox Games with Gold well-known longer include Xbox 360 games

Microsoft has this week emailed Xbox gamers with the announcement that the company will be making changes to its the Xbox Games With Gold program and the subscription service will no longer include Xbox 360 games.

Microsoft have made a number of changes over the past few years to their Xbox subscription services some of which have been changed due to backlash from Xbox gamers. Now it seems that Microsoft will be removing access to Xbox 360 games beginning October 1, 2022. Check out the official statement sent to Xbox gamers by Microsoft via email below.

From 1 October 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles.

We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month.

This will not impact any Xbox 360 games that you downloaded before October 2022. Any Xbox 360 titles that you redeem via Games with Gold before that time are yours to keep on your Xbox account, regardless of whether you continue your subscription.

Thank you for being a loyal member.

Team Xbox

What are your thoughts about the new changes being rolled out by Microsoft to their subscription service in the next couple of months. Will this affect your gaming? If it does we be interested to know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Source : Reddit

