Xbox Live Gold subscription price increase quickly scrapped after backlash from gamers

After announcing a imminent Xbox Live Gold subscription rights increase late last week, Microsoft have already announced the decision to scrap the idea and keep Xbox Live Gold prices the same for the current time. The decision by Microsoft has been made after huge backlash over the weekend after the announcement which revealed Xbox Live Gold pricing would increase from £6.99 to £7.99, with the three month subscription package increasing from £17.99 to £21.99, and the six months package from £29.99 to £42.99 in the UK.

“We messed up today and you were right to let us know. Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing.”

Microsoft explained in a statement that : “Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day” – “As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing” – “We’re turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience.” Microsoft also also confirm that change will be made to its subscription policy, removing the need for gamers to have an Xbox Live Gold membership to play free-to-play games on the Xbox platform.

“We’re turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience. For free-to-play games, you will no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play those games on Xbox. We are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months.”

“If you are an Xbox Live Gold member already, you stay at your current price for renewal. New and existing members can continue to enjoy Xbox Live Gold for the same prices they pay today. In the US, $9.99 for 1-month, $24.99 for 3-months, $39.99 for 6-months and $59.99 for retail 12-months.”

Source : Eurogamer : Xbox

