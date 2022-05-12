Raspberry Pi Pico Bricks are the perfect development kit for STEM learning

Those of you looking to learn more about electronics or are a STEM educator may be interested in a new modular Raspberry Pi development kit called Pico Bricks as the name suggests the modules have been designed to be used with the Raspberry Pi Pico, a tiny microcontroller equipped with the new RP2040 designed in-house by the Raspberry Pi Foundation. The Pico features a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor with 264KB internal RAM and support for up to 16MB of off-chip Flash. A wide range of flexible I/O options includes I2C, SPI, and uniquely programmable I/O (PIO).

“Pico Bricks is an electronic development board + software which is designed for use in maker projects. With ten detachable modules included, Pico Bricks can be used to create a wide variety of projects. It also includes a protoboard that you can use to add your own modules! This is a full featured Pico development and learning system backed by an open-source IDE + Simulator Environment. So, hold onto your seats and keep reading. This is a game changer!”

Raspberry Pi development kit

If the Pico Bricks crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Pico Bricks Raspberry Pi development kit project view the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Pico Bricks is for everyone interested in electronics and coding. Beginners with no prior experience will find it easy to get started thanks to the modular hardware design, Scratch-like block coding environment, and simulator. Those with experience can dig more deeply into electronics or explore coding in Python. And even the most expert makers will appreciate how quickly they can explore ideas and create prototypes with Pico Bricks.”

“Unlike other boards, Pico Bricks has an incredible amount of flexibility for every level of makers! Bricks IDE has example codes for different scenarios. Learn coding from zero to hero with MicroBlocks or the Pico Bricks’s drag-n-drop, block coding builder. MicroBlocks is the easiest coding experience ever created and widely known in the maker industry. The Pico Bricks board comes with ten powerful pre-assembled modules that are already connected to the Raspberry Pi Pico.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Raspberry Pi development kit, jump over to the official Pico Bricks crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals