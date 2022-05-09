Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W USB soundcard and DAC

Hackster.io member Mason Fleck has created a new project that Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in taking a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W mini PC and transforming it into a fully functional DAC and DSP using the Allo miniBOSS DAC board. Available to purchase priced at $39 the miniBOSS is supplied fully assembled and supports plug and play installation its creators explain a little more about its design.

“Our miniBOSS DAC is unique, because of the way we have implemented the power design. First, we separate the power on 3 channels and filter it: one for the digital side, the second for analog and third for the clocks themselves. Then we take the filtered power and use a second filter (LDOs) to further quiet the noise. In addition, we use Japanese oscillators from NDK for a very low jitter clock – almost as good as the famous Crystek.”

Raspberry Pi DAC

“The goal of this project is to use the RPi Zero 2 W as a fully functional DAC and DSP. This will be accomplished by using CamillaDSP as well as some other useful pieces of software to connect the USB capture device on the Pi to the Allo miniBOSS DAC. The DSP functionality of CamillaDSP will not really be covered, but the basic config provided with this guide can be expanded upon very easily to add filters, mixers, processing pipelines, and more. The basic config can also be adapted for use with other input/output devices.”

“This project also adds volume and mute controls that are adjusted from the USB host device. In this case, a Windows computer is used as the host, and the volume and mute on the RPi can be adjusted using the volume control and mute button in Windows.”

If you fancy building your very own Raspberry Pi DAC jump over to the official project on the Hackster.io website by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io

