Acer Vero Chromebooks designed for students and teachers

Acer has this month introduced four new Chromebooks designed specifically for the education market aimed at teachers, students and administrators. Its Vero Chromebook is available in a number of different configurations including:

– Acer Chromebook Vero 712 (CV872/T) will be available in North America in April starting at USD 429.99, and in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 399.

– Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R856T/TN) will be available in North America in April starting at USD 499.99, and in EMEA in April starting at EUR 429.

– Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R756T/TN) will be available in North America in April starting at USD 449.99, and in EMEA in April starting at EUR 399.

– Acer Chromebook 511 (C736/T) will be available in North America in April starting at USD 379.99, and in EMEA in April starting at EUR 349.

The four new Acer Chromebooks all feature 720p webcams with Blue Glass Lens and (TNR), providing high-quality video feedback even in low-light conditions. The two convertible models also provide the option for high-resolution world-facing cameras. For privacy, all four new Chromebooks include a webcam shutter. The new Acer Chromebooks will be available with an array of eMMC storage options and up to 8 GB RAM.

As a leading provider of Chromebooks for the K12 education market, Acer knows what students and teachers need to keep the focus on learning – and these new Acer Chromebooks deliver what’s needed and more,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Our new Chromebooks provide advances in all the areas that have helped establish them as an essential tool for learning: student-focused durability features, reliable performance and advanced connectivity options to support school technology initiatives.”

Acer Chromebook

“All of the new Acer Chromebooks for education have impact-resistant exteriors that meet MIL-STD 810H[4] testing standards to withstand the daily trials of a busy school environment. They feature a reinforced corner design with a shock-absorbent bumper so they are protected from drops as high as 122 cm (48 inches) and can withstand up to 60 kg (132.3 lbs) of pressure. These new durable Chromebooks also feature elongated and widened internal brackets that protect the display, even when they are being mishandled. Plus, the ports have been reinforced with metallic plating to protect them from the wear and tear of frequent student use.”

“The performance-minded and eco-conscious Acer Chromebook Vero 712(CV872/T) lets students see and do more. This Chromebook for schools features a 3:2 aspect ratio and 12th Gen Intel Core processor that enables students to do faster coding on their Chromebooks. The productivity-boosting 12-inch HD+ IPS display has a taller 3:2 aspect ratio that provides 18% more vertical space compared to an equally wide display, so more schoolwork, text, maps and photos can be seen before students need to scroll.

The Chromebook’s TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe (Hardware Solution) certified display also reduces harmful blue light while ensuring that users can still enjoy vivid colors when viewing from their devices. Plus, the powerful 12th Gen Intel Core processors let students tackle more advanced schoolwork such as coding and video editing, while also running multiple programs and apps without delays.

Source : Acer





