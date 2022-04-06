Dynabook Portégé X40 laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core vPro CPUs unveiled

Dynabook has this week introduced its new Portégé X40 laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core vPro processors. Dynabook formally the Toshiba PC company has launched its new 14-inch Portégé X40-K laptop powered by hybrid-architecture 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series 28 W processor options and running Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 Pro operating system.

Connections on the laptop include full-size HDMI, Gigabit LAN, 3.5 mm audio and USB-A, as well as a microSD card slot provide convenient, adapter-free expansion. When not in use, Sleep & Charge technology keeps a USB port powered, allowing the laptop to charge a smartphone and other accessories. Depending on your final configuration pricing for the new Portégé X40-K laptop will start from $1,350.

Portégé X40 laptop

“With a more dispersed workforce becoming the norm for businesses, IT departments are challenged with procuring computing solutions that offer the best mix of portability, performance, and productivity features. Our premium 14-inch Portégé X40-K was designed specifically for this,” said James Robbins, general manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. “This new laptop checks all the right boxes for customers. It’s lightweight, powerful, secure, and loaded with features. Furthermore, it is very stylish, which is something modern buyers demand, and comes reinforced with a durable aluminium chassis and a warranty that ensures these laptops continue fostering years of worry-free productivity.”

“Powered by the latest 12th generation Intel® Core™ processors and running on Windows 11 Pro, the Portégé X40-K features a host of connectivity options, all of which combine to make it the perfect companion for today’s hybrid worker. Equipped with not one but two Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as an HDMI 2.0 port, additional USB-A 3.2 ports, LAN, and a Micro SD slot, users are able to remain connected to everything needed to display, charge and transfer simultaneously. Meanwhile a separate AC power socket provides a secondary means of charging, ensuring both Thunderbolt 4 ports can be used with complete freedom”

Source : Dynabook

